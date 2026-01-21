Water supply in Kyiv restored – Kyivvodokanal

The capital’s water supply has been fully restored, Kyivvodokanal reported on its website.

"Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy workers, have completed repair work, and the city’s water supply facilities are currently operating normally," Kyivvodokanal said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

However, Kyivvodokanal reminded residents of high-rise buildings that water is supplied to the upper floors by separate booster pumps, which will not work in the absence of electricity. Therefore, there may be no water supply on the top floors, even if the service has already been restored in your area.

As reported, on the night of January 20, Russia launched a new massive strike on Kyiv with ballistic, cruise missiles, and drones. As a result of damage to energy facilities, about half of the city’s houses, more than 5,600, were without heating, the left bank was without water, and hundreds of thousands of residents were without electricity. Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv. The capital and the region are in the most difficult situation in the power system, Ukrenergo reported.

On the evening of January 20, it was reported that heating had been connected to 1,600 homes, with another 4,000 homes left without heat overnight.