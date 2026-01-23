Klitschko reports that 1,940 multi-story buildings in Kyiv still without heating

Another 1,940 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel as of 8:17 a.m. Friday.

"As of this morning, another 1,940 multi-story buildings remain without heat, which is being reconnected for the second time since the enemy attacks on January 9 and January 20. Most of these buildings are on the city's Left Bank, in Pechersky district, and some are in Holosiyivsky and Solomyansky districts. This means that overnight, utility and energy workers began supplying heat to more than 650 more buildings. And they continue to do so," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.