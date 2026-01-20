Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 20.01.2026

URCS volunteers work in capital's heating centers

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to support Kyiv residents in the conditions of frost and power outages after Russian air strikes.

"Volunteers are working at heating centers where people can warm up, charge their devices and receive necessary assistance. One such center operates in the Obolon district, where around 100 people have already sought support," the URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers coordinate their activities with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and local authorities.

