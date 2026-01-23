Interfax-Ukraine
Investigative actions are underway in Finance Department of KCSA

The Finance Department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) is being searched by representatives of the National Police of Ukraine, the KCSA press service has said.

"The Director of the Finance Department was served with a notice of suspicion. The investigative actions relate to the implementation of the Kyiv City Council’s decision of 2020 "On Borrowing," which provided for the issuance of bonds of internal local loans of the Kyiv City Council," the report says.

It is noted that in order to implement this decision in 2020, the Finance Department prepared and implemented the issuance of bonds of internal local loans. It emphasizes that they acted exclusively within the framework of budget legislation and implemented the decision adopted by the Kyiv City Council, which is mandatory for execution.

At the same time, within the framework of criminal proceedings, the investigation calls these actions unlawful and claims that the department allegedly caused losses to the Kyiv budget.

"Searches have been ongoing since the morning - first at the residence of the director of the department, then in the office rooms. Based on the results of the investigative actions, relevant procedural documents have been drawn up. All requested materials and documents were provided to the investigation in full," the KCSA said.

The Finance Department considers the initiated criminal proceedings to be groundless and have signs of political motivation. The Department, cooperating with the investigation, will defend its position on the legality and legality of its actions.

National Police spokeswoman Yulia Hyrdvylis confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that police officers conducted searches in the Kyiv City State Finance Department. The National Police will provide detailed information on the investigative actions later.

 

