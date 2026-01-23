Partners to transfer over 6,000 units of large energy equipment to Ukraine – PM Svyrydenko

Photo: © European Union, 2026

Ukraine’s partners have announced and confirmed the delivery of new support packages that include more than 6,000 units of large-scale energy equipment, along with contributions to the Energy Support Fund, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported following the G7+ Coordination Meeting on energy assistance to Ukraine, which took place on Friday.

"Today we held an urgent Coordination Meeting of the G7+ group on energy support for Ukraine. Together with members of the Government, we informed partners about the situation in the energy sector of Ukraine, as well as the urgent needs for restoring energy infrastructure," she wrote in the Telegram channel.

Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s partners for the assistance already provided and the assistance that will be provided in the near future.

"The partners announced and confirmed the provision of new support packages, which include more than 6,000 units of large energy equipment and contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine," Svyrydenko wrote and added a list of assistance by country:

European Union: 447 generators,

Italy: EUR 10 million to the Fund and an additional EUR 50 million included in the budget for 2026,

Lithuania: 90 generators,

Germany: EUR 60 million in support and additional equipment, including 33 cogeneration units, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 300 photovoltaic units, 375 battery packs, 31 boiler units, 45 units of construction equipment and 10 boilers,

United Kingdom: almost EUR 23 million to the Fund,

USA: over $400 million for humanitarian projects,

France: over 100 generators with a total capacity of 13 MW, and

Japan: 140 small and medium-sized generators, 60 small and medium-sized transformers and repair equipment, 2 cogeneration units, 13 sets of frequency converters.