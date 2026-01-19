Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:35 19.01.2026

HACC mulls arresting property of Batkivshchyna leader Tymoshenko

2 min read
HACC mulls arresting property of Batkivshchyna leader Tymoshenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) is considering the seizure of the property of the leader of the Batkivshchyna faction, Member of Parliament Yulia Tymoshenko, in closed session on Monday.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Tymoshenko was against holding the hearing in closed session.

"You know that our team insists on maximum publicity of the trial, because we have nothing to hide, we don't even have to... justify ourselves, because this whole case is a farce," Tymoshenko told reporters.

Tymoshenko's husband Oleksandr and colleagues from the Batkivshchyna faction came to the court hearing.

According to Tymoshenko, HACC has scheduled an emergency hearing on Monday "to block accounts, property, and essentially make it impossible to pay the bail they announced in court." Tymoshenko emphasized that "there is definitely a clear political plan here": if she cannot post bail, then the next step of the Supreme Court of Justice is to apply a preventive measure in the form of arrest to her.

As reported, on January 16, the Supreme Court of Justice set a bail of UAH 33 million and procedural obligations for Tymoshenko.

On January 14, the NABU and the SAPO informed the head of the parliamentary faction of suspicion of offering to provide illegal benefits to people's deputies of Ukraine. According to the investigation, after exposing in December 2025 the facts of receiving illegal benefits by people's deputies of Ukraine for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies on the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing illegal benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting.

Tymoshenko herself rejects the accusations and stated that there was a political order against her.

Tags: #tymoshenko #hacc #batkivshchyna

