MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

The head of the Batkivschyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, confirmed that searches were conducted at the party office.

"The so-called "urgent investigative actions" that lasted all night have just ended at the Batkivshchyna party office. "Urgent investigative actions" that have nothing to do with law and order," Tymoshenko wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, she called the search a "grandiose PR move" and a "political order."

"They didn't find anything, so they simply took my work phones, parliamentary documents and personal savings, the information about which is fully reflected in the official declaration. I categorically reject all absurd accusations. It seems that the elections are much closer than it seemed. And someone decided to start a purge of competitors. This is not the first political order against me. Persecution and terror have been my everyday life for many years. I have not been afraid of anything for a long time, because I know that I am honest with myself, with people and with Ukraine," Tymoshenko wrote.

As reported, NABU and SAPO stated that they had exposed the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in an attempt to bribe for the sake of certain voting results. The case was previously qualified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The ezine Ukrainska Pravda with reference to its sources writes that on Tuesday NABU and SAPO conducted searches in the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. Later, it was also reported, citing sources, that anti-corruption authorities had informed Tymoshenko of the suspicion.

Interfax-Ukraine has not yet received information from the anti-corruption authorities regarding Tymoshenko's suspicion.