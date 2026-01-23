Meeting in Abu Dhabi to kick off this evening – Zelenskyy's advisor

Photo: Detector Media

The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi will begin on Friday evening, announced Dmytro Lytvyn, presidential communications adviser.

"This evening," he told reporters on Friday, answering a question about the start time of the talks.

As reported, the Ukrainian, Russian, and US teams will meet in the United Arab Emirates on Friday and Saturday.

The parties will discuss, among other things, issues related to the Donbas.