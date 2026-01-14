Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:53 14.01.2026

Tymoshenko served suspicion notice for attempting to bribe MPs - SAPO

2 min read
Tymoshenko served suspicion notice for attempting to bribe MPs - SAPO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have charged the head of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, with attempting to bribe a number of people's deputies for certain voting results, the SAPO told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Tymoshenko has been charged with suspicion. Qualification - Part 4 of Article 369," the SAPO informed.

As previously reported with reference to the NABU, the Anti-Corruption Bureau and SAPO have exposed the head of one of the deputy factions of the Rada "for offering an illegal benefit to a number of people's deputies belonging to factions not headed by this person, for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws." Preliminary qualification - under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or provision of an illegal benefit to an official).

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) for his part reported that it was Yulia Tymoshenko.

The ezine Ukrainska Pravda with reference to its sources reported that on Tuesday the NABU and SAPO conducted searches in the office of the Batkivshchyna party, and later Tymoshenko was notified of the suspicion.

On the morning of January 14, Tymoshenko confirmed on her Facebook page the fact of searches in the office of Batkivshchyna, rejected "all absurd accusations" and stated that there was a political order against her.

"They didn't find anything, so they simply took my work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings, the information about which is fully reflected in the official declaration. I categorically reject all absurd accusations. It seems that the elections are much closer than it seemed. And someone decided to start a purge of competitors. This is not the first political order against me. Persecution and terror have been my everyday life for many years. I have not been afraid of anything for a long time, because I know that I am honest with myself, with people, and with Ukraine," Tymoshenko wrote.

Tags: #nabu_sapo #suspicion #tymoshenko #batkivshchyna

