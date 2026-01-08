Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has determined in its ruling that the alternative to detention for the suspected treason MP Nestor Shufrych is a bail of UAH 33,280,000, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"By the ruling of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, bail has been set for him in the amount of UAH 33,280,000. The bail has not yet been paid," the PGO said on Thursday.

As reported, Shufrych, suspected of treason and financing the Russian Guard, is in custody by court decision.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused Shufrych the right to physically participate in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, but granted him the right to exercise his parliamentary powers during his stay in the pre-trial detention center.