Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:44 08.01.2026

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

1 min read
Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has determined in its ruling that the alternative to detention for the suspected treason MP Nestor Shufrych is a bail of UAH 33,280,000, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"By the ruling of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, bail has been set for him in the amount of UAH 33,280,000. The bail has not yet been paid," the PGO said on Thursday.

As reported, Shufrych, suspected of treason and financing the Russian Guard, is in custody by court decision.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused Shufrych the right to physically participate in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, but granted him the right to exercise his parliamentary powers during his stay in the pre-trial detention center.

Tags: #bail #shufrych

MORE ABOUT

20:47 19.11.2025
UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

21:16 13.11.2025
Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

15:29 30.10.2025
Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

09:31 13.05.2025
Ex-head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Nasirov released on UAH 40 mln bail – media

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Nasirov released on UAH 40 mln bail – media

20:19 24.01.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court sets UAH 100 mln bail for MP Viktor Bondar in procurement fraud case

High Anti-Corruption Court sets UAH 100 mln bail for MP Viktor Bondar in procurement fraud case

16:10 08.02.2024
New suspicion of financial Russian National Guard in Crimea announced to Shufrych – SBI

New suspicion of financial Russian National Guard in Crimea announced to Shufrych – SBI

15:31 19.01.2024
Law enforcers propose that detained Concorde Capital head post bail of UAH 700 mln

Law enforcers propose that detained Concorde Capital head post bail of UAH 700 mln

19:53 05.12.2023
HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

19:30 01.12.2023
Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

16:31 10.11.2023
Court rules to extend detention of MP Shufrych until Dec 15

Court rules to extend detention of MP Shufrych until Dec 15

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

Almost 1,400 religious communities transferred from UOC (MP) to OCU in 2022-2025 - State Ethnopolitics Service

LATEST

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

AD
AD