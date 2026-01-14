MP Tymoshenko suspected of regular cooperation with MPs for illegal remuneration – anti-corruption authorities

The head of a parliamentary faction has been informed of suspicion of offering to provide illegal benefits to people's deputies of Ukraine: she initiated regular cooperation with people's deputies for illegal remuneration, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have said.

The report does not specify the name of the suspect, but refers to the head of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko.

"According to the investigation, after NABU and SAPO exposed in December 2025 the facts of receiving illegal benefits by people's deputies of Ukraine for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies on the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing illegal benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting," the NABU said in a message on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The NABU emphasizes: "It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for payments in advance and was designed for a long period." According to the Bureau, the people's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote. "Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or provision of an illegal benefit to an official)," the NABU specifies.