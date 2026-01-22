Ukraine corrects July error with NABU, partners should correct errors regarding non-delivery of missiles – Dpty PM Kachka

Ukraine has corrected its mistake in attempting to limit anti-corruption agencies in July 2025, but its partners should also correct their mistake in delaying the delivery of necessary weapons, including Taurus and Tomahawk missiles, said Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"Indeed, it was a mistake, and we all made many mistakes. For example, we are not providing Ukraine with Taurus or Tomahawk missiles. But we have corrected our mistake, and the question of whether other mistakes have been corrected is that we still have a lot of indecision among our partners," he said at the Davos Ukraine Breakfast organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

Kachka stressed that Ukraine is at the final and most difficult stage of structural transformation regarding the rule of law and the fight against corruption, which has been ongoing since 2014-2015. According to him, thanks to the current parliament and deputies, we have an independent and very functional anti-corruption system, which is confirmed by statistics. As the Deputy Prime Minister noted, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) initiated 737 cases last year, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed 124 indictments against 280 people in Ukraine, courts handed down 93 verdicts against 130 people, and two ministers resigned after the NABU investigation, and this is a victory.