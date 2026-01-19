Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed on Tue at WEF in Davos

The path to peace in Ukraine: by force or by agreement?" such a session is scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, at 5:45 p.m. (local time) in the program of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which officially opened its work on Monday, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Among the speakers are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Finland and Canada Andriy Sybiha, Elina Valtonen, Anita Anand, as well as Senator from North Carolina (Republican) Tom Tillis and Editor-in-Chief of Politico (Europe) Jamil Edmond Anderlini.

"In 2025, there was a stream of intensive transatlantic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. Now the focus is on whether an agreement can be reached that will ensure a just and lasting peace, and what security guarantees can be provided. What can Kyiv, together with its partners, aspire to achieve on and off the battlefield?" - this is the announcement of this open session, which was developed in collaboration with Politico.

The speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently not on the conference program this year, although the announcement of the Ukraine House, which will once again be operating in Davos, announced it for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

However, according to the WEF website, at 2:00 p.m. a half-hour special address by French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled for the forum, and at 2:30 p.m. a conversation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled.

Last year, in addition to the speech by the Ukrainian President, the WEF program included two sessions directly related to Ukraine.

One of the main events of the WEF 2026 is expected to be a speech by US President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 21, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Trump previously announced that he is ready to meet in Davos with Zelenskyy. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also reported on Sunday that following bilateral consultations in the United States, it was agreed to continue work at the team level during the next stage of consultations in Davos. Earlier, the British The Telegraph wrote that an agreement on the restoration of trade between Ukraine and the United States worth $800 billion could be signed in Davos.

"We are preparing for next week so that the meetings in Davos are productive, correct, we need a clear content - the content of the meetings, the content of the documents. Now is definitely not the time for loud and empty conversations, for formal meetings. There must be results for real people - for Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for Americans," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday, January 16.

Among the sessions that may touch on the topic of Ukraine, the official WEF 2026 program includes "Amid Chaos" with the participation of Nobel laureate from Ukraine Oleksandra Matviychuk on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. "As the number of countries experiencing war or instability continues to grow, what threatens current and future generations if the physical and psychological toll on civilians in conflict zones remains unresolved?" - this is how this session is stated.

In addition, on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the conversation The Future of War by CNN host Fareed Zakaria will also take place with Relativity Space CEO and Co-Chairman Eric Schmidt, who is actively assisting Ukraine.

Wednesday Morning at 9:00 will open with a session Can Russia support a wartime economy?, at 10:15 - Can Europe protect itself? with the participation of the presidents of Poland and Finland Karol Nawrocki and Oleksandr Stubb, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Among the leading guests of the forum who will speak and may talk about Ukraine, it is also worth highlighting the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (speech on Tuesday 10:50), Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney (Tuesday 16:30), Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz (Thursday 11:30).

On the sidelines of the forum from January 19 to 22, the Ukrainian House will be operating with a discussion program, the organizers of which were the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund and Horizon Capital.

In addition to organizing the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast and co-organizing the Ukrainian House, the Pinchuk Foundation in cooperation with The Office of the President of Ukraine will also present a new project "Ukraine: At the Frontline of the Future", organized in partnership with the PinchukArtCentre and the Office of the President of Ukraine, and on January 22, the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos will take place, which will bring together political leaders, business leaders and representatives of civil society to discuss Ukraine's role in shaping the future of Europe and the world. In 2024, Politico recognized the Ukrainian House in Davos with the exhibition Deciding Your Tomorrow, organized by the Pinchuk Foundation, as the best pavilion.