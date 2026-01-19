Interfax-Ukraine
Lawyer caught inciting bribery of PGO prosecutor sentenced to 4.5 years in prison – SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has found a lawyer guilty of inciting to bribe a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and sentenced him to 4 years and 6 months in prison.

"On January 19, 2026, the panel of judges of the HACC announced a verdict finding the lawyer guilty of inciting to promise to provide an illegal benefit to an official holding a responsible position, namely the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, for his actions in criminal proceedings in the interests of a citizen," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the message, the court verdict found the lawyer guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and a sentence of 4 years and 6 months of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to practice law for a period of three years, with confiscation of all property was imposed.

The accused was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The court verdict enters into force thirty days from the date of its announcement, unless it is appealed on appeal.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office recalls that the lawyer incited the citizen to promise to provide $5,000 of illegal benefit to the prosecutor for his actions in criminal proceedings, in particular for applying to the court with a petition for her release from liability for a criminal offense.

"In order to hide the crime, the lawyer insisted on concluding an agreement between him and this citizen, under the terms of which these funds were to be payment for his legal services," the report states.

The NABU and SAPO launched an investigation into these facts based on a complaint from a citizen from whom the lawyer demanded money.

