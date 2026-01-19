Power outages in 5 regions after overnight attacks, emergency outages in several regions – Energy ministry

As of the morning of January 19, consumers in Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were without power as a result of hostile attacks on energy infrastructure in several regions, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov said at a briefing on Monday.

"Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in the energy system of Ukraine. This decision was made to maximize the coordination of the work of all services in the capital, regions and communities," he said.

According to him, emergency shutdowns are currently being used in several regions due to equipment overload in conditions of very high consumption during frosts. A return to hourly shutdown schedules will occur after the situation stabilizes.

The situation in Kyiv and the region remains particularly difficult, with frosts creating an additional load on the energy system. Currently, 60 teams are working to restore power supply in the capital, 12 of which are involved from other regions. Distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions. The previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect. The return to the predicted schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

As in previous weeks, network restrictions also remain in place in Odesa region, where emergency restoration work is ongoing after previous enemy attacks.

"The situation in the power system of Ukraine remains difficult. Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions necessitate the forced application of restrictions throughout the country," the First Deputy Minister said.