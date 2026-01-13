Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Partner countries must intensify pressure on Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said, commenting on the shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Over the past few days, Russia has again carried out large‑scale attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian targets in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of households in Kyiv region are currently without power in extremely cold weather conditions. We must intensify the pressure on Russia. I just discussed this with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Schoof wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

He also announced that security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. "We also looked back on last week's Coalition of the Willing. Together with a large group of countries, we are prepared to make a substantial contribution to security guarantees in case of a peace agreement. Next week, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, a broad representation of European countries, America and Ukraine will discuss this further," Schoof added.

As reported, the leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as the President of the European Commission, plan to take part in the proposed meeting of leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.