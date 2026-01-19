NATO Secretary General, leaders of the Netherlands, Finland, Croatia and Latvia to attend Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos

A discussion on how to end the war and overcome the challenges facing Ukraine, Europe, and the Western world will be held on January 22 in Davos, Switzerland, by international and Ukrainian leaders at the Ukrainian Breakfast of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and EastOne during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As noted in a press release from the Pinchuk Foundation on Monday, the speakers of the Ukrainian Breakfast discussion will be NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the presidents of Latvia and Finland Edgars Rinkėvičs and Alexander Stubb, and the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Croatia Dick Schoof and Andrey Plenkovic.

The discussion will be moderated by CNN host and author Farid Zakaria.

The Ukrainian Breakfast (lunch) in Davos has been held annually since 2005 with the aim of putting Ukraine on the international agenda and uniting Ukrainian and international leaders. In addition to the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast, the Pinchuk Foundation will present the project "Ukraine: On the Front Lines of the Future" on the occasion of WEF 2026, which will combine an exhibition and a three-day discussion program dedicated to Ukraine as a testing ground for the future of security, innovation and reconstruction.

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation will also once again co-organize the Ukraine House in Davos, the Ukrainian platform at the World Economic Forum, which promotes an open dialogue between Ukraine and the global community and will operate from January 19-22.