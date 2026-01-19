Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:10 19.01.2026

'Heat from Poland for Kyiv' raises over $830,000 in 4 days

In four days within the framework of the nationwide Polish fundraising campaign for generators for Ukraine called "Heat from Poland for Kyiv" more than 3 million zlotys (more than $830 thousand) have already been collected, more than 25 thousand people have already joined the campaign, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga expressed gratitude to the Poles for their solidarity.

"For all of us, the news about the participation of our neighbors and friends from Poland in the fundraising campaign for generators for Ukraine "Heat from Poland for Kyiv" is of great importance. Especially now, in times of frost and continuous Russian missile terror. This is an expression of true solidarity, humanity and sincere support in times when warmth and light mean safety and life," Sybiha said on X on Monday.

"We sincerely thank all the open hearts, volunteers and organizations that initiated and supported the fundraising. We feel that we are not alone. We thank Poland for such important help and for the warmth that warms us in the darkest moments," he added.

A fundraising campaign on the Pomagam.pl platform, organized by the Polish foundation Stand with Ukraine. "We are organizing a fundraising campaign for a specific goal - we want to purchase and send 100 generators to Kyiv. These devices save lives… We ask for your donations. Poles know what solidarity means in difficult times. Every zloty brings us closer to sending the equipment. For us, this is a gesture of support, and for them - a real chance to survive the winter," the organizers of the campaign wrote.

Given that a large number of people supported the campaign, the organizers increased the maximum fundraising amount several times.

Tags: #generators #ukraine #poland

