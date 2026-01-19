The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected evidence on eight more pro-Kremlin agitators who supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the war crimes of the occupiers, the SBU reports.

"For example, in Kyiv, the secretary of a court session of one of the capital's courts was detained, who justified the temporary occupation of Crimea and part of the eastern regions of Ukraine. In addition, she questioned the existence of Ukrainian statehood and "defended" the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian special service reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the SBU, a 46-year-old recidivist was exposed in Kherson, who had previously served a sentence for murder, and after the capture of the Berislavsky district, he began collaborating with the enemy.

"The collaborator was engaged in preparations for a pseudo-referendum in the region and joined the occupation election committee No. 809," the report states.

As the investigation established, the perpetrator went around the homes of local residents and campaigned for them to vote for the "accession" of the Kherson region to the Russian Federation. After the de-occupation of the region, as reported by the department, the person in question hid in the basement of relatives for almost four years, hoping to avoid justice.

"In Zaporizhia, a former employee of a defense enterprise was suspected of calling for the occupation of the regional center on social networks. In addition, he campaigned in chat rooms for air attacks by racists on industrial facilities in the region that produce drones for the Ukrainian troops," the Ukrainian special services note.

In Zhytomyr region, according to the report, the organizer of an underground cell of fake "people's power" was detained. "He and his accomplice published propaganda videos on their own YouTube channel, where they called not to recognize the subjectivity of the Ukrainian state, the legitimacy of its state bodies and the current legislation," the SBU specifies.

In addition, in Vinnytsia region, a 57-year-old singer who advocated the "partition" of Ukraine and tried to discredit the struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian occupiers was suspected.

Also, according to the SBU, a 55-year-old security guard of a local company was exposed in the region, who called on the occupiers to continue shelling the regional center onTelegram channels, and in Cherkasy region The SBU detained a female suspect who posted posts in support of the Russian private company Wagner on social networks.

A linguistic examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of informational and subversive activities of agitators in favor of the Russian Federation.

The suspects have now been notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 109 (public calls for a violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as the distribution of materials with calls for such actions); Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, combined with incitement of national or religious hatred); Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activities committed by a group of persons in advance of a conspiracy); 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The complex measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, as well as the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regional prosecutor's offices and the prosecutor's office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.