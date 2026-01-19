Nearly 1,500 Ukrainian Red Cross Society Charity donor cards issued in 2025

Nearly 1,500 donor cards of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) "Charity" were issued in 2025.

"During 2025, nearly 1,500 Ukrainians became holders of Ukrainian Red Cross 'Charity' donor cards, joining the systematic support of humanitarian programs through everyday financial transactions," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The "Charity" card is a joint project of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Unex Bank, and Mastercard, created to enable every Ukrainian to support those most in need without additional financial costs. Each month, 0.5% of the cashback from every purchase made with the card is automatically transferred to support the humanitarian programs of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Thanks to this initiative, everyday spending is transformed into real assistance for people who have found themselves in difficult life circumstances. This includes support for those affected by the war, internally displaced persons, the elderly, and other vulnerable population groups.

The importance of the "Charity" card lies in its systemic impact. It is not a one-time donation, but a stable assistance mechanism that operates daily and makes it possible to accumulate resources to respond to humanitarian needs across the country.