Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:03 19.01.2026

Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs

2 min read
Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an energy selector, in particular, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Kryvonozhko reported on the system for countering Shahed UAvs, together with the Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, the transformation of this system will be implemented.

"The Minister of Energy reported on the pace of restoration and specific measures to stabilize the energy system. The Minister of Defense reported on the volumes of supplies of interceptor drones and the real situation with the shooting down of Russian drones - the specified volumes of supplies will be observed. The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the system for countering Shahed UAVs together with the Minister of Defense. The transformation of this system will be implemented," Zelenskyy wrote in the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the supply of additional generators and the equipment stocks.

Also during the selector, separate tasks were defined for the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The President noted that the most difficult situation with the energy sector is in Kyiv and the region, in particular in Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, also in Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the region, in Sumy region, in Odesa and the region.

"Additional repair crews from other regions have been involved for Kyiv, employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies are helping," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #energy_selector #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:33 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

18:07 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

11:38 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

10:20 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses sanctions bill with US senators

Zelenskyy discusses sanctions bill with US senators

15:37 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

13:43 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy informs Dutch PM about Russian strikes

Zelenskyy informs Dutch PM about Russian strikes

11:05 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia must understand that cold won’t help win the war

Zelenskyy: Russia must understand that cold won’t help win the war

10:41 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from current regime there

Zelenskyy: Every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from current regime there

09:53 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy appoints Rudnytsky as dpty head of SBU

Zelenskyy appoints Rudnytsky as dpty head of SBU

21:12 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, IAEA to hold joint meeting on nuclear plants amid Russian threats

There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

Power outages in 5 regions after overnight attacks, emergency outages in several regions – Energy ministry

Enemy tries to increase pressure, AFU holds firm – Syrsky

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

LATEST

Ukraine, IAEA to hold joint meeting on nuclear plants amid Russian threats

Emergency Service deploys 41 mobile kitchens in Kyiv – Svyrydenko

Trump says Europe ought to focus on Russian-Ukrainian war, not on Greenland – media

I extend my deepest condolences to people of South Africa following tragic loss of 13 schoolchildren in Vaal transport crashto the people of South Africa over death of schoolchildren

European Solidarity initiates early dissolution of Rada Temporary Investigative Commission – faction

There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

'Referendum on Peace' is political metaphor rather than specific legal instrument - Fmr CEC dpty chair

'Heat from Poland for Kyiv' raises over $830,000 in 4 days

Kyiv Mayor Klitchko instructs heads of Kyiv districts to clear sidewalks, public transportation stops of snow and ice by Tue

AD
AD