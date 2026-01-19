Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an energy selector, in particular, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Kryvonozhko reported on the system for countering Shahed UAvs, together with the Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, the transformation of this system will be implemented.

"The Minister of Energy reported on the pace of restoration and specific measures to stabilize the energy system. The Minister of Defense reported on the volumes of supplies of interceptor drones and the real situation with the shooting down of Russian drones - the specified volumes of supplies will be observed. The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the system for countering Shahed UAVs together with the Minister of Defense. The transformation of this system will be implemented," Zelenskyy wrote in the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the supply of additional generators and the equipment stocks.

Also during the selector, separate tasks were defined for the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The President noted that the most difficult situation with the energy sector is in Kyiv and the region, in particular in Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, also in Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the region, in Sumy region, in Odesa and the region.

"Additional repair crews from other regions have been involved for Kyiv, employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies are helping," Zelenskyy added.