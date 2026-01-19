Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:02 19.01.2026

Kyiv Mayor Klitchko instructs heads of Kyiv districts to clear sidewalks, public transportation stops of snow and ice by Tue

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has given the the heads of Kyiv's district state administrations (RDAs) a deadline of Monday evening to clear snow and ice, including yards, sidewalks, and public transport stops, and warned that otherwise he would appeal to the President of Ukraine, who appoints the heads of districts.

"At a meeting with the heads of the capital's district state administrations, I once again emphasized the order to clear snow and ice from yards, sidewalks, public transport stops, pedestrian zones, and balance areas of institutions and enterprises. I gave them until tonight to correct the situation," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Otherwise, I will appeal to the President, who appoints the heads of districts (without the mayor's approval), to take personnel measures. Since the city mayor, according to the 'beautiful' law, cannot even reprimand the head of the district...," he said.

