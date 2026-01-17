King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

King Charles III of Great Britain addressed Ukraine and the people on the occasion of the anniversary of the signing of the agreement on a centenary partnership between the countries, and also mentioned another anniversary – almost four years since the Russian invasion.

“As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country - a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine, and the world – my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers,” the message posted on X reads.

The monarch also expressed hope that Ukraine, above all, would be able to achieve a just and lasting peace that would ensure its security, sovereignty and prosperity in the way that Ukrainians deserve.

The King also emphasized that Ukraine’s resilience in the face of war is an example for the entire world. He said the valiant strength of Ukrainians in the face of extreme trials and suffering deserves deep respect.

“I am constantly impressed by the sheer bravery, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people,” he added.