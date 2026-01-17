Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 17.01.2026

King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

1 min read
King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

King Charles III of Great Britain addressed Ukraine and the people on the occasion of the anniversary of the signing of the agreement on a centenary partnership between the countries, and also mentioned another anniversary – almost four years since the Russian invasion.

“As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country - a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine, and the world – my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers,” the message posted on X reads.

The monarch also expressed hope that Ukraine, above all, would be able to achieve a just and lasting peace that would ensure its security, sovereignty and prosperity in the way that Ukrainians deserve.

The King also emphasized that Ukraine’s resilience in the face of war is an example for the entire world. He said the valiant strength of Ukrainians in the face of extreme trials and suffering deserves deep respect.

“I am constantly impressed by the sheer bravery, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people,” he added.

Tags: #ukraine #charles_iii

MORE ABOUT

13:34 16.01.2026
UK Dpty PM Lammy arrives in Ukraine to participate in Centenary Partnership Forum

UK Dpty PM Lammy arrives in Ukraine to participate in Centenary Partnership Forum

09:44 16.01.2026
UK allocates GBP 20 mln to Ukraine for energy security amid first anniversary of 100-year partnership

UK allocates GBP 20 mln to Ukraine for energy security amid first anniversary of 100-year partnership

14:48 13.01.2026
At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

19:16 12.01.2026
Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

10:51 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

20:52 23.12.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

15:55 20.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

12:09 20.12.2025
IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

14:23 19.12.2025
Ukraine may offer Poland cooperation in drone defense and maritime security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may offer Poland cooperation in drone defense and maritime security – Zelenskyy

13:58 19.12.2025
Nawrocki: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without US President Trump

Nawrocki: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without US President Trump

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

Budanov, Umerov and Arakhamia already in USA

Dpty PM Kuleba, President of Czech Republic discuss housing restoration and community energy sustainability

Czech Republic ready to supply drone-fighting jets to Ukraine – President

Lubinets: ICRC statements that equate aggressor and victim dangerous

Ukraine and Russia agree to temporary ceasefire at ZNPP to repair backup power line – IAEA

Poroshenko delivered aid to military personnel in Sumy region

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

AD
AD