Ukraine and Russia agree to temporary ceasefire at ZNPP to repair backup power line – IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has secured agreement from Ukraine and Russia for a local ceasefire to repair the backup power line to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed.

“Technicians from Ukraine’s electrical grid operator are expected to begin repair work on the 330 kV line - damaged and disconnected as a result of military activity on 2 January – in the coming days. The disconnection has left Europe’s largest NPP dependent on its sole functioning 750 kV main power line,” the message reads.

As reported, an IAEA team has departed Vienna to travel to the frontline in order to observe the repair works.

"The IAEA continues to work closely with both sides to ensure nuclear safety at the ZNPP and to prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict. This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have negotiated, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play", IAEA Director said.