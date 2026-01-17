Dpty PM Kuleba, President of Czech Republic discuss housing restoration and community energy sustainability

Photo: https://t.me/MinDevUA/

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Czech President Petr Pavel, who is currently in Kyiv, discussed housing restoration and community energy sustainability, the ministry’s press service reported.

"During the visit, issues of housing restoration and community energy resilience were discussed. Given Russia’s constant attacks, solutions for decentralized energy supply, the development of cogeneration, and backup power sources are particularly important. The Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine specifically emphasized the need for modular energy equipment for communities," reads a message published following the officials’ meeting and their joint inspection of a residential building at 31 Václav Havel Boulevard in Solomyansky district of the capital.

In June of this year, a Russian missile struck an apartment building, completely destroying one of the entrances. The attack killed 23 people, and more than 120 apartments were destroyed or damaged. After the strike, some residents decided to stay and rebuild the building. Under the e-Vidnovlennia program, the state has already compensated the victims over UAH 13.5 million. Today, the restored building is once again inhabited.

"Housing is the first and most sensitive priority for recovery. (...) The Czech Republic’s support in strengthening energy resilience and rebuilding communities is extremely important for Ukraine, especially in the face of constant attacks on critical infrastructure. We highly appreciate this solidarity and practical assistance," Kuleba emphasized.

Kuleba also noted the Czech Republic’s contribution to regional recovery. Specifically, the Czech Republic has assumed patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region, where it is assisting with water treatment, the supply of generators, medical equipment, and transportation, and supporting the restoration of schools and hospitals. In Kyiv region, a project to modernize the regional children’s hospital, costing over EUR 10 million, is being jointly implemented.