Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 13.01.2026

Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

2 min read
Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleg Luhovsky, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and instructed the Service to provide partners with new information regarding Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet.

Luhovsky briefed the president on the non-public approaches taken by partners in their communications with the Russian side, as well as their actual attitude toward Ukraine and the negotiations at this stage.

"I also instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information regarding Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet. Due to our coordinated pressure measures – together with a number of states – against the shadow fleet, at least 20 percent of its vessels have been halted, and Russia is now trying to compensate for this loss by bringing in new tankers. All of them must be added to sanctions lists," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, sanctions pressure will continue to be applied to tanker crews, captains, insurers, and the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet.

In addition, the president said that "the current restrictions on Russia's maritime oil exports are expected to curb Russia's annual revenues by at least $30 billion."

"Additional pressure will certainly increase this amount of Russian losses and therefore reduce the financing of Russia's war. We will also inform our partners about new schemes used by Chinese companies to help Russia circumvent sanctions against the financial sector," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

13:43 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy informs Dutch PM about Russian strikes

Zelenskyy informs Dutch PM about Russian strikes

11:05 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia must understand that cold won’t help win the war

Zelenskyy: Russia must understand that cold won’t help win the war

10:41 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from current regime there

Zelenskyy: Every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from current regime there

09:53 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy appoints Rudnytsky as dpty head of SBU

Zelenskyy appoints Rudnytsky as dpty head of SBU

21:12 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

10:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend martial law for 90 days

Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend martial law for 90 days

10:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend term of general mobilization

Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend term of general mobilization

16:28 10.01.2026
Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

16:11 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

16:05 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

HOT NEWS

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

Rada dismisses Defense Minister Shmyhal

Ukraine's air defense neutralize 7 missiles and 247 enemy UAVs, with hits recorded at 24 locations

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

LATEST

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

Mass protests testify to Iranians' aspiration for freedom, dignity, better future – MFA

Ukrainian Parliament finally adopts housing reform bill

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Airstrike on Kharkiv region village injures 11-year-old

Ombudsman: Teen in occupied Mariupol accused of 'high treason'

Polish Consulate in Odesa damaged during night bombing – MFA

Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

AD
AD