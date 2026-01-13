Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleg Luhovsky, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and instructed the Service to provide partners with new information regarding Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet.

Luhovsky briefed the president on the non-public approaches taken by partners in their communications with the Russian side, as well as their actual attitude toward Ukraine and the negotiations at this stage.

"I also instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information regarding Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet. Due to our coordinated pressure measures – together with a number of states – against the shadow fleet, at least 20 percent of its vessels have been halted, and Russia is now trying to compensate for this loss by bringing in new tankers. All of them must be added to sanctions lists," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, sanctions pressure will continue to be applied to tanker crews, captains, insurers, and the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet.

In addition, the president said that "the current restrictions on Russia's maritime oil exports are expected to curb Russia's annual revenues by at least $30 billion."

"Additional pressure will certainly increase this amount of Russian losses and therefore reduce the financing of Russia's war. We will also inform our partners about new schemes used by Chinese companies to help Russia circumvent sanctions against the financial sector," Zelenskyy added.