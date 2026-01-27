Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:32 27.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Norway ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"There were energy support packages from Norway, and this is really tangible. It is important that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for the restoration and post-war economic development of Ukraine. We will continue to develop joint capabilities in building modern defense capabilities," Zelenskyy said on Telegram following the conversation.

The president also informed Jonas Gahr Støre about the trilateral format of meetings in the UAE and about preparations for the next meetings.

"Our team is working as constructively and meaningfully as possible. Unfortunately, Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure do not stop, and this, of course, will require diplomatic efforts," the president said.

