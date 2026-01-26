Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 26.01.2026

Zelenskyy: 50,000 Russian losses per month is optimal level

The task of Ukrainian units is to ensure the level of enemy losses that they will not be able to replenish, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The task of Ukrainian units is to ensure such a level of destruction of the occupier when Russian losses will be greater than the amount of replenishment that they can send to the troops monthly. This is a realistic task. When it comes to 50,000 Russian losses per month, this is the optimal level," Zelenskyy said at the Army of Drones 2025 event in Kyiv on Monday.

The president said this is a difficult task, but the optimal level so that "Russia begins to weigh what they are doing, what they are going for."

According to Zelenskyy, guaranteeing this level of enemy losses is the task of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the army, all defense and security forces, as well as a sufficiently high level of training and coordination of the units' actions.

"This can be done primarily with drones, of course, of all types. With a clear analysis and conclusions from the conducted combat operations," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said the experience of the most effective units should be scaled up to all Ukrainian troops.

"We must provide Ukraine with unchanging technological leadership, which requires even greater efficiency of developers, all manufacturers of our drones, even greater efficiency of our drone line, your units, even greater efficiency of each unit that works with drones, with technologies, with all elements of this line," Zelenskyy said, adding that doing all this means guaranteeing life for Ukraine.

The president presented state awards to soldiers who work specifically with drones.

