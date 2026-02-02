Most Ukrainians view Pope Leo XIV postitive

Photo: https://www.vaticannews.va/uk.html

Some 56% of respondents surveyed in Ukraine have a positive attitude towards Pope Leo XIV, which is higher than the average in 58 countries around the world (49%). This is evidenced by a sociological survey conducted by the sociological group "Rating Group" from November 11-14, 2025. within the framework of the global annual survey of the international sociological association Gallup International on the future, happiness and expectations of the population of different countries (End of Year Survey (EoY).

"56% of respondents in Ukraine have a positive attitude towards the Pope. This is more than the average in 58 countries of the world (49%). In particular, in Ukraine, 11% of respondents perceive Leo XIV very positively and 45% - rather positively. Another 22% have a negative attitude towards him, and 23% - hesitate. That is, in general, it is a moderately positive attitude," the report on the Rating Group website says on Monday.

It is noted that the attitude towards Pope Leo XIV is more friendly in the western regions of Ukraine (67% have a good attitude).

The Pope is best treated in Kenya, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Peru, Ecuador, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, Portugal, Ireland, Poland.

In 2025, Gallup International surveyed 64,097 respondents in 61 countries around the world. In Ukraine, the EoY survey is being conducted by Rating Group for the third year in a row.

Survey method in Ukraine: CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) - telephone interviews using a computer. Sample - 1000 respondents.

Sampling format: random sampling of mobile phone numbers (population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey). The results are weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Representativeness: the sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement (error - no more than 3.1% with a confidence interval of 0.95).