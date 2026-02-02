The acting head of the OSCE and the organization's Secretary General arrived in Kyiv

Current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, arrived in Kyiv together with the Organization’s Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Cassis announced this on his account on the X social network.

"I am here to reaffirm the #OSCE’s role as a platform for #dialogue and its readiness to support efforts towards a just and lasting #peace, in line with #InternationalLaw and the Helsinki Principles," the minister wrote.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Cassis’ previously announced plans to visit both Kyiv and Moscow with the aim of restoring dialogue and trust within the OSCE, which has faced a serious crisis due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Switzerland will chair the OSCE in 2026 for the third time in the organization’s history (previous chairmanships were in 1996 and 2014). Among the priorities of the Swiss chairmanship is preparing for a possible just and lasting peace in Ukraine.