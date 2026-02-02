Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:54 02.02.2026

The acting head of the OSCE and the organization's Secretary General arrived in Kyiv

1 min read
The acting head of the OSCE and the organization's Secretary General arrived in Kyiv

Current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, arrived in Kyiv together with the Organization’s Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Cassis announced this on his account on the X social network.

"I am here to reaffirm the #OSCE’s role as a platform for #dialogue and its readiness to support efforts towards a just and lasting #peace, in line with #InternationalLaw and the Helsinki Principles," the minister wrote.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Cassis’ previously announced plans to visit both Kyiv and Moscow with the aim of restoring dialogue and trust within the OSCE, which has faced a serious crisis due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Switzerland will chair the OSCE in 2026 for the third time in the organization’s history (previous chairmanships were in 1996 and 2014). Among the priorities of the Swiss chairmanship is preparing for a possible just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Tags: #osce

MORE ABOUT

19:35 03.02.2026
OSCE stands ready to contribute to monitoring ceasefire – Cassis

OSCE stands ready to contribute to monitoring ceasefire – Cassis

19:19 02.02.2026
During OSCE leadership meeting, Sybiha calls for release of three Ukrainian SMM employees illegally detained by Russia

During OSCE leadership meeting, Sybiha calls for release of three Ukrainian SMM employees illegally detained by Russia

15:41 02.02.2026
OSCE role at current stage of war and after discussed by organization's leaders in Kyiv

OSCE role at current stage of war and after discussed by organization's leaders in Kyiv

20:40 15.01.2026
OSCE Permanent Council discusses Russia's massive missile, drone attacks against Ukraine – Sybiha

OSCE Permanent Council discusses Russia's massive missile, drone attacks against Ukraine – Sybiha

13:08 04.12.2025
As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe – FM Sybiha

As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe – FM Sybiha

17:28 26.11.2025
OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

12:57 18.11.2025
OSCE PA's decision to join Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children will promote Russia's accountability – MFA

OSCE PA's decision to join Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children will promote Russia's accountability – MFA

20:24 14.10.2025
OSCE PA appoints Carina Ödebrink as Special Envoy on abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children – Yermak

OSCE PA appoints Carina Ödebrink as Special Envoy on abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children – Yermak

19:06 07.10.2025
Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

13:53 07.10.2025
Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Luhovsky to head Foreign Intelligence Service

Umerov: Abu Dhabi talks continue in working groups on Wed

Seven killed, 15 injured in Druzhkivka market after Russian strike – Emergency Service

Destruction at Darnytsia CHPP in Kyiv shown to ambassadors, journalists

Number of killed in Russian shelling of market in Druzhkivka rises to 7 - official

LATEST

Ukraine launches project for gender‑responsive recovery, EU integration

Combat brigades won't join pilot project on support centers for missing – ombudsman

Some 1,146 homes in Kyiv without heat, Darnytsia TPP almost completely destroyed, its restoration started – Kuleba

UHRA offers special accommodation conditions for Kyiv residents during blackouts

Olena Zelenska Foundation and Czech Kellner Family Foundation launch partnership to support Ukrainian children and families

Finnish city of Pori donates EUR 41,000 to Ukraine for energy equipment and medicine – Embassy

EU states agree on legal basis for providing Ukraine with loan of EUR 90 bln

Zelenskyy instructs Luhovsky to head Foreign Intelligence Service

Umerov: Abu Dhabi talks continue in working groups on Wed

Seven killed, 15 injured in Druzhkivka market after Russian strike – Emergency Service

AD
AD