Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

Energy workers have restored critical infrastructure in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, while in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions electricity is already being returned to the population, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported.

"As of 14:00, electricity supply for critical infrastructure has been restored in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region. The next stage will be the gradual restoration of power for residential consumers," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions, energy workers are already returning electricity to residents.

"The power system is functioning as a whole. Ukrenergo dispatchers are controlling the situation. At the same time, we continue to observe a significant capacity deficit. Several regions remain under emergency outage schedules," the Minister of Energy said.