Sweden donates Ukrainian military medics a means to replenish body fluids

The Swedish company Nordic Pill has donated to Ukrainian military medics the Ringer Lactato Physan 500 ml medicine, which is used to replenish water and electrolyte losses in patients with low blood volume or low blood pressure, the press service of the Joint Forces Group (JFG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The Swedish company Nordic Pill has donated to Ukrainian military the Ringer Lactato Physan 500 ml medicine for parenteral use as a charitable donation. The total weight of the cargo was 8 tons 750 kg," the JFG said in a statement.

It is reported that the transfer and distribution of the cargo was carried out with the assistance of the Joint Forces Command Medical Center, which provides units in their area of responsibility.

The first batch has already been delivered to the Kharkiv Military Medical Clinical Center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the 4th Separate Medical Battalion, the 2nd Separate Medical Battalion, the 1st Separate Medical Battalion and the 156th Separate Mechanized Brigade.