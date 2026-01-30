Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:10 30.01.2026

Cabinet expands coverage under business war risk insurance program, simplifies application submission – Svyrydenko

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers is expanding coverage under the business insurance program against war risks and simplifying application submission, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine is improving its business war-risk insurance program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a Telegram post.

"Starting January 1, a mechanism for insuring property against war risks went into effect, which businesses have been eagerly awaiting amid ongoing Russian strikes on enterprises and infrastructure. The first five applications from businesses are already being processed. The government is in constant dialogue with businesses, communities, and regions, so we are refining the program based on additional requests from entrepreneurs who have used it," Svyrydenko wrote.

She said the government is expanding coverage to include not only real estate but also production equipment such as machinery, devices, tools, and vehicles.

Applicants no longer need a formal property appraisal to apply; businesses can self-assess potential losses, and an official assessment will only be required if damage occurs.

Compensation now covers not just direct hits from missiles or artillery but also damage from shockwaves, drones, guided bombs, debris, and other indirect effects of weapons.

The program sets a compensation limit of up to UAH 10 million per property or UAH 1 million for insurance premiums, applied separately to each legal entity rather than all affiliated companies. Coverage applies to property damaged or destroyed from January 1, 2026. Svyrydenko said the changes are the result of systematic work with regions and businesses, which are already sharing practical experience using the program.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #svyrydenko

