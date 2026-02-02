Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against companies servicing the Russian tanker fleet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies servicing the Russian tanker fleet and transporting sanctioned oil, as well as Kremlin propagandists and criminals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine.

"We continue to synchronize sanctions with the European Union. I have signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies servicing the Russian tanker fleet and transporting sanctioned oil. There are also new sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and criminals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine and our partners. We are countering all attempts by the Russian regime to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The president said that work is underway on the 20th EU sanctions package.

Ukraine expects it to be adopted at the end of February.

"We can already see that many of our proposals have been taken into account," the head of state stressed.

The corresponding decree No. 86/2026 was published on the presidential website.

According to the document, the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to synchronize sanctions with the European Union and apply restrictions against 10 individuals and six legal entities was put into effect.

"The sanctions were imposed against foreign citizens and citizens of Russia who are involved in the operation of the Russian tanker fleet, carrying out cyberattacks against Ukraine and member states of the European Union and NATO, circumventing sanctions and spreading pro-Russian propaganda," the presidential press service reported.

In particular, the sanctions were imposed against individuals who, through their companies, ensure the supply and export of Russian oil, propagandists associated with the Kremlin, and members of the terrorist group, which carried out cyberattacks on government organizations in Ukraine and other countries in order to obtain confidential information and destabilize the political situation.

"Sanctions have also been imposed against companies from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, which are part of the Russian tanker fleet. They own or operate tankers transporting Russian oil, including for export," the report said.

The Russian 142nd Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion, which is involved, in particular, in disrupting GPS signals in the Baltic countries, is also under sanctions.

In total, Ukraine has synchronized 15 sanctions packages with partners.