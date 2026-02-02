Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:41 02.02.2026

OSCE role at current stage of war and after discussed by organization's leaders in Kyiv

1 min read

Incumbent head of OSCE, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, together with the Organization's Secretary General, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, held a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Ignazio Cassis reported this on his account on the social network X.

“Together with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu, I met with Ukraine’s FM Anriy Sybiha in Kyiv. We discussed the situation on the ground and ongoing diplomatic efforts, as well as the role the OSCE can play in the current phase of the war and beyond, drawing on its experience and its function as an inclusive platform for dialogue,” Cassis wrote.

Earlier that day, Cassis announced that he had arrived in Kyiv to reaffirm the OSCE's role as a platform for dialogue and the organization's readiness to support efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the Helsinki principles.

The meeting is taking place within the framework of Switzerland's OSCE Chairmanship in 2026. Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the OSCE as a platform for dialogue in the context of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

Switzerland holds the OSCE Chairmanship in 2026.

Tags: #sybiha #osce

