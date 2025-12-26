Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:33 26.12.2025

Electricity imports into Ukraine double due to price drops in EU states during Christmas days – Ukrenergo head

The situation in Ukraine's power system is currently being positively affected by increased electricity imports from the EU, made possible by falling prices in neighboring countries due to the traditional Christmas and New Year holidays.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zaichenko, CEO of Ukraine's transmission system operator Ukrenergo, during the national United News telethon on Friday, December 26.

"Imports have increased almost twofold... and the advantage here is that market conditions in Ukraine and Europe allow our traders to purchase electricity in Europe. There are holidays in Europe, electricity prices are falling, and against the backdrop of a deficit in our power system, these are the most favorable conditions," he said.

According to Zaichenko, power engineers are currently continuing restoration work at facilities damaged by massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, and in most regions the results are already noticeable.

As reported, Ukraine is currently importing electricity from Europe around the clock at a maximum capacity of up to 1.6 GW during peak hours, which does not fully cover the maximum permitted import capacity due to grid constraints.

The maximum agreed commercial import capacity from the EU has stood at 2.1 GW since December 2024. On average, utilization of cross-border capacity in November 2025 amounted to 27.4%, but it increases significantly during peak evening hours.

