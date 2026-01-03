Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:21 03.01.2026

National security advisors from European countries arrive in Kyiv

1 min read
National security advisors from European countries arrive in Kyiv
Photo: @umerov_rustem Telegram

National security advisors from European countries have arrived in Kyiv, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced.

"National security advisors from European countries have arrived in Kyiv. The meetings include representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, on December 30 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of national security advisors from the so-called Coalition of the Willing would take place in Ukraine on January 3. According to him, a leaders’ summit is scheduled for January 6 in France, followed by another meeting of national security advisors on January 7 after the leaders’ gathering. Zelenskyy added that the next steps regarding meetings between European and U.S. leaders will also be discussed.

Tags: #advisors #national_security

