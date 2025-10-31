MP: Rada proposed to adopt law on deferment from mobilization for servicemen served for year under 18-25 contract

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt in its entirety a bill on deferment from mobilization for servicemen who served for a year under the 18-25 contract, committee member Iryna Friz (the European Solidarity faction) has said.

"At the meeting of the committee, we considered bill No. 13574 on amending Article 23 of the law On mobilization training and mobilization regarding granting a deferral from military service during mobilization to certain categories of citizens. We recommended that the parliament adopt the bill as a whole," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the MP, the bill regulates the right to receive a deferral for servicemen who signed contracts under the government's experimental program at the age of 18-25 and served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a year. She recalled that the current norms of the law On mobilization training and mobilization do not provide for a deferral for this category of persons, and the term of validity of contracts concluded for one year will soon expire.

"According to the provisions of the bill, those liable for military service who have not expressed a desire to extend their contract will receive a deferment for a period of 12 months. After the expiration of this period, they will be able to be called up for service," Friz said.

The MP also said that she had proposed to the committee members to provide this category of persons with the opportunity to be deferred not for 12 months, but until they reach the age of 25. According to Friz, such a legal regulation would comply with the principle of equality, given that according to the law, persons under the age of 25 are not subject to conscription during mobilization.

Friz added that the Verkhovna Rada will consider the bill next week.