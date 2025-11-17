Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 17.11.2025

Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

3 min read
Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

Commenting on the case of corruption in the energy sector, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the anti-corruption agencies did an excellent job exposing an illegal scheme, and now the court should take up the case.

"I take it this way: the anti-corruption agencies did their job – they exposed and stopped the horror that was shown. The president's position is absolutely correct. He saw all this and made the right decisions: people were immediately suspended. And then he contributed to their being dismissed from their positions as soon as possible," Budanov said in an interview with Channel 24.

The case will be considered in court in the future. After the official results of the investigation, the guilty must be punished.

"We are a state governed by the rule of law. Therefore, the court must put an end to this issue and it will definitely put it. My position is that people who committed corrupt acts, especially during the war in a socially important area, must be punished. There can be no excuses here. They did it deliberately, so they must be punished deliberately," Budanov said.

He also said corruption at this level can negatively affect the attitude of partners towards Ukraine, in particular in the issue of financial assistance.

"Such a risk exists. We need to think about it and not give an additional reason from ourselves that will make our enemy's task easier. He has already predictably started such work through a system of bots that even more 'stir up' negativity in society. Targeted work is also being done against our partners, saying that we cannot do business with Ukraine," Budanov said.

He called on Ukrainians to keep their heads down and realize that judges will do everything possible to punish the guilty.

"Society is hurting, people have no electricity – and here corruption in the energy sector has been exposed. How can people react to this? This is a normal manifestation. But we ourselves must not overdo the situation so much that we block our own help," Budanov said.

As reported, on November 10, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular JSC Energoatom. The company confirmed the conduct of investigative actions in the company on November 10.

Tags: #case #energy #comment #budanov

MORE ABOUT

17:53 17.11.2025
Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

12:41 17.11.2025
We can create a future where energy is not only accessible but also smart - Schneider Electric CEO

We can create a future where energy is not only accessible but also smart - Schneider Electric CEO

16:29 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

09:31 14.11.2025
EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

20:09 13.11.2025
Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

09:53 13.11.2025
Some partners announce new defense and energy packages – FM Sybiha after G7

Some partners announce new defense and energy packages – FM Sybiha after G7

09:26 13.11.2025
HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

16:06 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy instructs military intelligence to carry out measures in Ukraine's interests

Zelenskyy instructs military intelligence to carry out measures in Ukraine's interests

15:32 12.11.2025
HACC detains energy sector corruption suspect Myroniuk, sets bail at UAH 126 mln

HACC detains energy sector corruption suspect Myroniuk, sets bail at UAH 126 mln

19:53 11.11.2025
Ukrainian retailer EVA invests around UAH 100 mln in energy independence

Ukrainian retailer EVA invests around UAH 100 mln in energy independence

HOT NEWS

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Macron hopes that peace in Ukraine to be achieved by 2027, calls for increased pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

LATEST

Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Defense forces conducting assault operations near Yablukove, fierce fighting underway near Varvarivka in Huliaipole axis – spokesman

Graham: Russia sanctions bill will provide Trump with more tools to end bloodbath in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

AD
AD