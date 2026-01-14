Gas mixture explodes in highrise building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, one person was injured – SES

Photo: SES/Kyiv

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a gas mixture explosion occurred in a highrise building, one person received burns, a balcony was destroyed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, in one of the high-rise buildings, a gas mixture explosion occurred: a balcony was destroyed. A fire broke out, during the liquidation, emergency workers saved a man. The victim with a preliminary diagnosis of "burns" was transferred to doctors," the message on the department's Telegram channel says.

The SES called on people to follow fire safety rules.