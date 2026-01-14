Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:32 14.01.2026

Gas mixture explodes in highrise building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, one person was injured – SES

1 min read
Gas mixture explodes in highrise building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, one person was injured – SES
Photo: SES/Kyiv

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a gas mixture explosion occurred in a highrise building, one person received burns, a balcony was destroyed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, in one of the high-rise buildings, a gas mixture explosion occurred: a balcony was destroyed. A fire broke out, during the liquidation, emergency workers saved a man. The victim with a preliminary diagnosis of "burns" was transferred to doctors," the message on the department's Telegram channel says.

The SES called on people to follow fire safety rules.

Tags: #state_emergency_service_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

17:59 07.01.2026
Woman killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to UAV attack, rescuer injured – service

Woman killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to UAV attack, rescuer injured – service

09:36 24.12.2025
Russian overnight attacks injure 4 in Zaporizhia region – SES

Russian overnight attacks injure 4 in Zaporizhia region – SES

20:00 04.11.2025
URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

16:27 04.07.2025
Emergency Service: One person dies in capital due to night attack

Emergency Service: One person dies in capital due to night attack

08:34 11.06.2025
URCS, State Emergency Service and the All-Ukrainian Association of United Tergrromad signed a memorandum of cooperation

URCS, State Emergency Service and the All-Ukrainian Association of United Tergrromad signed a memorandum of cooperation

15:17 11.12.2024
Rescue operations continue in Zaporizhia, canine teams working on spot – State Emergency Service

Rescue operations continue in Zaporizhia, canine teams working on spot – State Emergency Service

17:28 19.08.2024
Ninety-three employees of Emergency Service killed, more than 50 humanitarian workers killed or injured since 2022 – MFA

Ninety-three employees of Emergency Service killed, more than 50 humanitarian workers killed or injured since 2022 – MFA

HOT NEWS

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

LATEST

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency conducts checks of Borzhava resort land auctions winners

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

AD
AD