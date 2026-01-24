Ukraine's Air Defense Forces neutralize 15 missiles, 357 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 17 locations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 15 missiles and 357 enemy UAVs on the night of Saturday, hits recorded at 17 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 372 targets — 15 missiles and 357 drones, the statement said on Telegram.

These included nine X-22/X-32 cruise missiles, five Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, one X-59/69 guided air-launched missile, and 357 attack drones of various types.

The Air Force said that overnight on January 24, beginning at 18:00 January 23, Russia carried out a combined strike against Ukraine using missiles of various air- and ground-launched types as well as attack drones.

A total of 396 aerial attack weapons were recorded, including two 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles launched from Russian-occupied Crimea; 12 X-22/X-32 cruise missiles launched from airspace over Russia’s Bryansk region; six Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk region and Russian-occupied Crimea; one X-59/69 guided air-launched missile fired from airspace over Russia’s Kursk region; and 375 attack drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas models, as well as other types.

The drones were launched from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Bryansk in Russia, as well as Russian-occupied Donetsk. About 250 of them were Shahed drones.

The statement emphasized that the main target of the enemy attack was the Kyiv region. A key feature of the strike was the use of strategic aviation aircraft armed with X-22/X-32 missiles to target Ukraine’s capital.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Two missiles and 18 attack drones struck 17 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at 12 locations. Information on four enemy missiles is being clarified, the statement said.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.