Reserve transport deployed to keep frontline regions connected

Train traffic towards Sumy and Chernihiv regions has been temporarily suspended due to the impossibility of passage on a certain section of the track, so reserve transport and buses of local communities have been involved in transportation, and transfers to Konotop, Shostka and Sumy have been organized, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"The enemy continues to try to complicate communication with front-line regions. Train traffic towards Sumy and Chernihiv regions has been temporarily suspended due to the impossibility of passage on a certain section of the track," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

As Hrygorov noted, local authorities are in constant interaction with Ukrzaliznytsia: "Passengers are safe. We are constantly coordinating actions with Ukrzaliznytsia and communities in order to quickly respond to the situation and help people."

According to him, reserve transport and buses from local communities were involved to transport passengers, and transfers to Konotop, Shostka, and Sumy have been organized.