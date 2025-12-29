Former German ambassador Feldhusen to replace ex-Canadian envoy Waschuk as business ombudsman in Ukraine

Anka Feldhusen has been selected as Ukraine’s new Business Ombudsman following a competitive selection process announced in the summer. She served as Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine from July 2019 to July 2023.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, a draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution approving Feldhusen’s appointment has already been prepared, based on a decision by the Supervisory Board of the Business Ombudsman Council dated November 25 of this year.

"The Business Ombudsman Council is an institution that helps entrepreneurs protect their lawful rights and interests through non-judicial means in their interactions with public authorities. Ensuring the continuity of its work is critically important for maintaining business confidence in public institutions, reducing administrative barriers, and improving the quality of public services for entrepreneurs," the Ministry of Economy said regarding the appointment.

According to information on her LinkedIn page, after leaving her post as ambassador to Ukraine, Feldhusen became the Federal Commissioner for Stabilization and Civilian Crisis Prevention at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office.

As previously reported by Oleksiy Dolhikh, managing partner of Boyden Ukraine, the executive search firm selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to conduct the selection of the new business ombudsman, no Ukrainian candidates applied for the position.

"Zero Ukrainian candidates for business ombudsman. They don’t believe [in it]," Dolhikh said at the International Forum of Corporate Directors organized by the Corporate Governance Professional Association of (CGPA) in early December in Kyiv.

Dolhikh told Interfax-Ukraine that three strong candidates were shortlisted, from whom the Business Ombudsman Council made its final selection.

As previously reported, the current Business Ombudsman, former Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Waschuk, was appointed to the position by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on December 9, 2021, and his term expires this December. He replaced former Warsaw Mayor Marcin Święcicki, who was appointed Business Ombudsman in 2019.

The Business Ombudsman Council (BOC) was established under a Memorandum of Understanding on the Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Initiative signed in 2014 by the Government of Ukraine, five business associations, the EBRD, and the OECD. Since 2015, the BOC has operated as an independent permanent advisory body to the Cabinet of Ministers, with a team of more than 30 specialists.

The mission of the Council is to promote a transparent business environment by reviewing complaints from companies regarding violations or corruption by public officials. Headed by the Business Ombudsman, the BOC serves as a neutral, out-of-court mechanism and facilitates constructive dialogue between business and government.

Funding for the BOC is provided through a Multi-Donor Account administered by the EBRD. Donors include Austria, Denmark, the EU, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Among the requirements for candidates in the selection process were at least 10 years of management experience, preferably in roles combining public accountability, institutional development, and reform; a high level of public visibility and communication skills; and mandatory fluency in English. Working knowledge of Ukrainian was listed as an advantage.

Candidates were also required to have no financial or investment interests in companies, institutions, or organizations conducting business activities in Ukraine.

Applications for the competition were accepted through August 31 of this year.