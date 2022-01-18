Ratio of expenses for BOC to effect of its work is 1:43 – business ombudsman

The financial effect of the work of the Business Ombudsman Council (BOC) in Ukraine in 2021 amounted to UAH 2 billion with a budget of $2 million, so the ratio of expenses to the effect of the work of the institution is 1:43, Business Ombudsman Roman Waschuk has said.

"Over the past year, we have returned UAH 2 billion with a budget of $2 million, so the ratio of costs to the effect of our work is 1:43," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, according to Waschuk, during the existence of the business ombudsman institution, a lot has been achieved in eliminating systemic problems. Among these is the automation of the return of value added tax (VAT), which was lobbied by the BOC.

"The issue of seizing the property of firms has also been partially resolved. The recommendations of the business ombudsman influenced two "mask-show-stop" laws. So the "visual elements" of "attacks" on business have ceased, but there are new mechanisms for unlawful influence on business," Waschuk said.

However, the function of the business ombudsman is permanent, since the problems of interaction between business and the state are also of a permanent nature, he added.