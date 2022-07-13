State should assist Ukrainian business in de-Russification - Business Ombudsman

De-Russification of the Ukrainian economy is obviously a priority for the economic security of Ukraine, which means that this process for business needs to be made as simple and effective as possible, the Business Ombudsman, Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine (2014-2019) Roman Vaschuk says.

"I don't think anyone wants the issue of exiting or kicking Russian investors stuck in the courts or other institutions for years. It should happen quickly and efficiently," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Vaschuk stressed that Russians should not influence any Ukrainian business, but it also means that the state should facilitate the process of de-Russification.

"And where is the good will of Ukrainian business to get rid of it (Russian influence) - not to put a spoke in the wheel," the business ombudsman said.