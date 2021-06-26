German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen, commenting on the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO, noted that one of the advantages of the Alliance is Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, and everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia.

"There are 30 countries cooperating in NATO, and this is a consensus organization. This consensus needs to be found. I think that Ukraine has very influential partners who support Ukraine's ambitions to become a NATO member. But this will not happen tomorrow, because, as I said, it will be a political decision. NATO has always had problems with countries at war. Of course. Because one of the advantages of NATO is the fifth article of the Washington Treaty. And everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia," the ambassador said in an interview with ZN.UA, published Saturday morning.

At the same time, she said that NATO cooperates with Ukraine on a daily basis and closely monitors what is happening in Ukraine.