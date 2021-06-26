Facts

13:19 26.06.2021

German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

1 min read
German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen, commenting on the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO, noted that one of the advantages of the Alliance is Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, and everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia.

"There are 30 countries cooperating in NATO, and this is a consensus organization. This consensus needs to be found. I think that Ukraine has very influential partners who support Ukraine's ambitions to become a NATO member. But this will not happen tomorrow, because, as I said, it will be a political decision. NATO has always had problems with countries at war. Of course. Because one of the advantages of NATO is the fifth article of the Washington Treaty. And everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia," the ambassador said in an interview with ZN.UA, published Saturday morning.

At the same time, she said that NATO cooperates with Ukraine on a daily basis and closely monitors what is happening in Ukraine.

Tags: #nato #feldhusen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:28 25.06.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

10:37 15.06.2021
Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

18:41 14.06.2021
NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

18:44 11.06.2021
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

15:38 11.06.2021
Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

15:55 09.06.2021
Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

10:19 08.06.2021
Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

15:47 02.06.2021
Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

11:23 01.06.2021
Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

LATEST

Constitution has to be changed according to requirements of time, but only in interests of Ukrainian people - Kuchma

Head of TIC to investigate officials' actions against sovereignty of Ukraine, initiates meeting of commission on July 2

U.S. missile destroyer heads to Black Sea to participate in Sea Breeze-2021

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

U.S. Charge d'Affaires highlights Washington's support for Donbas' economy during visit to Mariupol

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Ambassador Korniychuk briefed the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on key areas of cooperation with Israel

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD