Economy

16:43 13.07.2022

Business Ombudsman expects Ukraine Recovery Plan to focus more on creating favorable business environment

2 min read
The Ukraine Recovery Plan, the draft of which the government presented at a conference in Lugano (Switzerland), should present businesses with more favorable conditions for work than they were before the war, the business ombudsman, Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine (2014-2019) Roman Vaschuk believes.

"There are certain signs of this in the prime minister's presentation. I would like to hear more clearly what the government's new accents are in providing a favorable business environment, primarily for Ukrainian business," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

As Vaschuk stressed this will determine how much foreign business wants to be a partner of Ukrainian business in massive injections into the country for post-war reconstruction.

At the same time, the business ombudsman expressed confidence that this is possible. According to him, in Lugano he talked with a man who manages a project of the Austrian company Head.

"They have resumed the construction of the world's largest ski factory since April. There is investor confidence, there are people in Ukraine who are ready to make it a reality, and construction continues," Vaschuk said.

According to him, projects are also being implemented to relocate and expand office space in western Ukraine.

"The question is how to make their life as easy as possible, so that they can launch projects and complete them, so that normal taxes and turnover enrich the economy. Not to wait for an imaginary, magical end (of the war), since it is not known whether it is so sudden – any day - or, conversely, it will be a little protracted process. So ensuring the success of businesses in an uncertain situation is a big challenge, but it is necessary," Vaschuk stressed.

According to him, in the regions of Ukraine where there are no hostilities now and the situation has more or less returned to normal, business is trying to mobilize and work, but problems that existed before February 24 are again arising in communication with government agencies.

Speaking about the current work of the business ombudsman's office, he said that so far there are obstacles to the implementation of all regulatory acts, but the office operates as an online helpline.

"We accept applications, consider and try to decide," Vaschuk explained.

He added that as part of proactive work, the office, together with the State Tax Service, also held six webinars to explain all the changes and innovations to businesses and remove possible questions.

