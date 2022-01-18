Economy

16:08 18.01.2022

Number of complaints to business ombudsman up by 26% in 2021 – Waschuk

1 min read
The number of complaints to the Business Ombudsman increased by 26% in 2021, to 2,182, Business Ombudsman Roman Waschuk said.

"Last year, the Business Ombudsman received 2,182 complaints, while in 2020 there were 1,737. This is an increase of 26%," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As the business ombudsman noted, traditionally, the largest number of complaints last year was received on tax issues – 62% of the total. Another 14% of complaints are related to the actions of law enforcement agencies, state regulators – 6%, local government – 4%, and customs – 3%.

"The increase in complaints may partly reflect how market players know us and are ready to contact us," Roman Waschuk said.

As for the complainants themselves, 23% of them are wholesalers. Another 17% of complaints came from enterprises – representatives of agriculture and the mining industry, 11% – manufacturing companies, as well as 9% each – private entrepreneurs and enterprises in the construction and real estate sectors, Waschuk said.

According to him, 74% of complainants are from small enterprises, while large ones accounted for 26% of complaints last year.

