Economy

17:11 18.01.2022

Business Ombudsman admits hike in fiscalization-related complaints from private entrepreneurs from Jan 1

Business Ombudsman Roman Waschuk has said there could be an increase in complaints from private entrepreneurs due to the introduction of a requirement to use payment transactions recorders from January 1 and supports an idea of a transition period to establish work mechanisms.

"I assume that this [growth of complaints from private entrepreneurs] may happen. Here, the state should also think about a transition period. As far as I heard, they plan to provide for it," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Roman Waschuk noted that the idea of fiscalization is quite justified, since there are often examples of the sale of goods illegally or the sale of goods semi-legally imported into Ukraine on the market.

"But for this there should be a signal: the implementation will not be based on formal signs, will not create all sorts of reasons for pressure on business, but will be aimed at stopping large smuggling flows and dark supply channels," the business ombudsman emphasized.

Tags: #business_ombudsman #waschuk
Interfax-Ukraine
