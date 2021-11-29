German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

Concrete steps to fight oligarchs in Ukraine will be antimonopoly legislation and strengthening of law enforcement agencies, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has said.

"As with the SBU, I think that it [the law on de-oligarchisation] can only be the first step. If Ukraine really wants to fight the oligarchs, a number of laws need to be changed, primarily antimonopoly laws. I know that they are already being worked out. We will look at more than the law on de-oligarchization, which, in my opinion, was more of a public step in order to say: 'I want to fight the oligarchs.' Concrete steps will be antitrust legislation, strengthening law enforcement agencies. This is about the political will, because Ukraine has institutions that can do this," Feldhusen told Interfax-Ukraine.

The German Ambassador said that if it turns out that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is doing something illegally, then someday it will be in court, and this will mean that Ukraine has lost time.

"If the NSDC shows both the oligarchs and the population that there is a political will to really fight the oligarchs, perhaps this is also not bad for the transition period," she said.

At the same time, the diplomat confirmed that the final decision should still be with the courts, not the NSDC.

In addition, Feldhusen said that over the past seven years, Ukraine has achieved a lot in the fight against corruption.

"I knew Ukraine, which was completely different. I know that a generation will change before the fight against corruption in Ukraine will be at the same level as, for example, in Germany, Poland and other countries. We helped Ukraine to have specialized institutions. By the way, this also distinguishes Ukraine from us, because our prosecutor's office and courts are engaged in this. The reason was that the judges who were in 2014 just did not work properly. Now there are anti-corruption institutions, we support them very much, we are very sorry that there is no special prosecutor yet. I hope that this selection process will come to an end," the German Ambassador said.